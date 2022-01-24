Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) PT Raised to $261.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) had its price objective upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $252.00 to $261.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Union Pacific from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $213.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $261.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Union Pacific from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $247.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $262.81.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Union Pacific stock opened at $246.33 on Thursday. Union Pacific has a 1-year low of $193.14 and a 1-year high of $256.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $228.85.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.05. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 41.68%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $245.00, for a total value of $614,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.21, for a total transaction of $1,801,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter valued at approximately $541,277,000. Soroban Capital Partners LP lifted its position in Union Pacific by 48.5% during the third quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 5,465,343 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,071,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,379 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 816.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,757,449 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $386,516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,592 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Union Pacific by 23.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,118,974 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,003,371,000 after purchasing an additional 984,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 12.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,611,500 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,893,928,000 after purchasing an additional 937,191 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.