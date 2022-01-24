Truist Financial Corp Grows Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,172 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the second quarter worth $56,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the third quarter worth $64,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 9.3% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty by 32.0% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

REXR stock opened at $72.49 on Monday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.90 and a fifty-two week high of $81.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.70.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

