Truist Financial Corp Has $462,000 Stock Position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its position in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON) by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,147 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 961.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period.

Get Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF alerts:

MOON stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF (NYSEARCA:MOON).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Moonshot Innovators ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.