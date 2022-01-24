Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $784,000 Stock Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 22.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,793 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Liberty Global were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 386.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 35,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 28,107 shares during the period. AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $538,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Liberty Global by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 55,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter worth $12,581,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 616.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,830 shares during the period. 27.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LBTYA. Zacks Investment Research cut Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.20.

Shares of LBTYA stock opened at $26.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.21. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $23.19 and a 12-month high of $30.58.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $1.05. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrea Salvato sold 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $1,324,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. Insiders own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

