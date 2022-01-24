Teacher Retirement System of Texas Grows Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 22.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,552 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 11,515 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in NOV were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in NOV by 111.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,021 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,384,000 after buying an additional 66,949 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 475,911 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after buying an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in NOV by 7.1% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in NOV by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,448,717 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,835,000 after buying an additional 134,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of NOV in the second quarter worth about $257,000. Institutional investors own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 8,157 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $118,521.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -10.64 and a beta of 2.23. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.76. NOV Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -13.79%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NOV from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on NOV in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Griffin Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NOV in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised NOV from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.56.

NOV Company Profile

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

