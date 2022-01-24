Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Shares Acquired by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,275 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WES. Blackstone Inc lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 20,023,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $428,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865,730 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,272,539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $70,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112,411 shares in the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,489,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 336.9% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 993,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $21,282,000 after buying an additional 766,150 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,389,019 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $136,852,000 after buying an additional 685,009 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Western Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of Western Midstream Partners stock opened at $23.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 3.78. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $14.09 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.91.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). Western Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.07% and a return on equity of 31.45%. The firm had revenue of $763.84 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.65%. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.11%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WES shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Western Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.75.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 2,500,000 shares of Western Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total value of $50,225,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Western Midstream Partners Company Profile

Western Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, acquires and develops midstream energy assets. It engages in the business of gathering, processing, compressing, treating, and transporting natural gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil for Anadarko, as well as third-party producers and customers.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES).

Receive News & Ratings for Western Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.