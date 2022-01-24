Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) Receives $64.67 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Aperam S.A. (OTCMKTS:APEMY) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.67.

APEMY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Aperam in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Aperam from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Aperam from €67.00 ($76.14) to €63.00 ($71.59) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Aperam in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APEMY opened at $62.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.66. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Aperam has a twelve month low of $40.57 and a twelve month high of $65.15.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $2.1059 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. Aperam’s payout ratio is 25.56%.

About Aperam

Aperam SA engages in the production of stainless steel products and value added products, which include electrical steel, nickel alloys, and specialties. It operates through the following segments: Stainless & Electrical Steel; Services & Solutions; and Alloys & Specialties. The Stainless & Electrical Steel segment deals with the production of stainless steel products in Europe (Belgium and France) and of a wide range of flat stainless and electrical steel and special carbon products in Brazil.

