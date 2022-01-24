Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Receives $34.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EVKIF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:EVKIF opened at $33.08 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.29. Evonik Industries has a 52 week low of $29.66 and a 52 week high of $38.05.

Evonik Industries AG operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of specialty chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Nutrition and Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, Services, and Other Operations. The Nutrition and Care segment produces specialty chemicals, principally for use in consumer goods for daily needs, and in animal nutrition and healthcare products.

