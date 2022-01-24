Analysts Set EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) PT at $91.31

Shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.31.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

Get EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme alerts:

ESLOY stock opened at $97.50 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.50. EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme has a 1-year low of $70.60 and a 1-year high of $110.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

EssilorLuxottica SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sales of ophthalmic lenses and instruments. It operates through the following business segments: Lenses & Optical Instruments, Equipment, and Sunglasses and Readers. The Lenses & Optical Instruments business segment engages in the production, finishing, distribution and trading of lens and instruments.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.