Pivotal Research Cuts Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $550.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price target cut by Pivotal Research from $750.00 to $550.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on NFLX. Loop Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $595.00 price target on Netflix in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Erste Group raised Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays cut Netflix from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $675.00 to $425.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $565.42.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $397.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $599.85 and a 200 day moving average of $590.14. The company has a market cap of $176.07 billion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Netflix has a 12-month low of $379.99 and a 12-month high of $700.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.03% and a net margin of 17.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.00, for a total value of $4,940,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.19, for a total value of $1,730,869.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,742 shares of company stock valued at $11,391,796. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Netflix by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 65 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 126.7% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 58.7% during the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 70.5% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 75 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

