Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $168.17.

A number of brokerages have commented on EEFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $122.71 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.20. The stock has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a one year low of $101.18 and a one year high of $167.71.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EEFT. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 48.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $266,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $595,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Euronet Worldwide by 67.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

