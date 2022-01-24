Morgan Stanley Lowers M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Price Target to $185.00

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MTB. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of M&T Bank from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. UBS Group assumed coverage on M&T Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $173.14.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $160.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.08. M&T Bank has a 12 month low of $128.46 and a 12 month high of $186.93. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by $0.13. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 12.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that M&T Bank will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

In other news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total transaction of $633,764.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,089,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,764,000 after buying an additional 6,742 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in M&T Bank by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,172,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,059,381,000 after buying an additional 63,509 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

