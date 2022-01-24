Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $168.17 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $168.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 6th.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $107.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 48.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $595,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 21.3% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,731 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 67.5% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 7,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 2,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $122.71 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $125.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide has a 12 month low of $101.18 and a 12 month high of $167.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 45.79 and a beta of 1.58.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.