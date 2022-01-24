Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 3,977 Shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,062 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,977 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Advance Auto Parts worth $20,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAP. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

AAP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.79.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $226.15 on Monday. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $143.15 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The firm has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.59.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is currently 40.49%.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

