Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,929 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,297 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $40,000. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 22.5% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the third quarter worth $268,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Iridium Communications during the second quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $35.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 4.20 and a quick ratio of 3.95. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.85 and a 1 year high of $54.65. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -393.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.96.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their price objective on Iridium Communications from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, BWS Financial upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

Iridium Communications, Inc is a mobile voice and data satellite communications network. Its satellite network provides communication where terrestrial wireless or wireline networks do not exist or are limited. The company’s principal lines of business include Land Mobile, Maritime, Aviation, IoT Data Services, Hosted Payloads and Other Data Services, and Government.

