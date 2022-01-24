Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) Stock Position Increased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 19.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,532 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Terminix Global were worth $856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Terminix Global by 502.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 51,251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 42,737 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 52,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Terminix Global by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terminix Global in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.70. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.30 and a 12-month high of $53.33.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a net margin of 30.13% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $530.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TMX. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded shares of Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

