Insider Buying: Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Buys 11,521 Shares of Stock

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:THRX) Director Carl L. Gordon acquired 11,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $114,864.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of THRX opened at $9.96 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.88. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 52 week low of $8.65 and a 52 week high of $24.54.

Get Theseus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Theseus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:THRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($4.93). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on THRX shares. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Theseus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on improving the lives of cancer patients through the discovery, development and commercialization of transformative targeted therapies. The company’s principal product candidate includes THE-630. Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theseus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.