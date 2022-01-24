Advisor Group Holdings Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,466 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of CleanSpark worth $1,241,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $2,005,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $136,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 1,760.7% in the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 264,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 249,848 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Get CleanSpark alerts:

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.27 million, a PE ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 5.06. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $40.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.51 and its 200 day moving average is $13.96.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $27.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.42 million. CleanSpark had a negative return on equity of 5.76% and a negative net margin of 44.12%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CLSK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CleanSpark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd.

About CleanSpark

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

Further Reading: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for CleanSpark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CleanSpark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.