Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target Raised to $102.00 at Wedbush

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price objective increased by Wedbush from $94.00 to $102.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Comerica from $103.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Comerica from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Comerica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a sell rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $78.00) on shares of Comerica in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.14.

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $89.70 on Thursday. Comerica has a 52-week low of $55.87 and a 52-week high of $102.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.02. The firm has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.48.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.08. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.49 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Comerica will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 567 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.48, for a total transaction of $50,168.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John D. Buchanan sold 5,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $484,105.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,684 shares of company stock worth $846,244 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Comerica by 241.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 622,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,102,000 after purchasing an additional 440,188 shares during the period. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 227.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 542,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,700,000 after acquiring an additional 377,087 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,443,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 2nd quarter valued at $24,894,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Comerica by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,963,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,768,000 after acquiring an additional 337,917 shares during the period. 79.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment is involved in middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

