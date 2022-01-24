Barclays PLC Has $4.87 Million Stock Holdings in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 19.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 12,870 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $4,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 35.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 397,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,319,000 after buying an additional 104,661 shares in the last quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 49.8% during the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 84,511 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,178,000 after buying an additional 28,091 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 1,031.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,115 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the third quarter worth about $2,751,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 8.4% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,440,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $393,950,000 after purchasing an additional 501,496 shares during the period.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 4,537 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $265,958.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jill Granat sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.62, for a total transaction of $461,280.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,725,713 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on QSR shares. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.09.

QSR stock opened at $55.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.00. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.18 and a fifty-two week high of $71.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.60%.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

