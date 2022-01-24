CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,179 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EME. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in EMCOR Group by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,072 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in EMCOR Group by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 720 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,537 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 101,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,504,000 after acquiring an additional 31,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,555,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $930,815,000 after acquiring an additional 117,682 shares during the last quarter. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get EMCOR Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE EME opened at $116.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $125.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.20. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.36 and a 52-week high of $135.98.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. EMCOR Group’s payout ratio is 7.85%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for EMCOR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCOR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.