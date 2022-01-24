CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 423 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 423 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth about $45,181,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 619,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,993,000 after buying an additional 460,625 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,342,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,663,000 after buying an additional 270,517 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,418,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,190,000 after purchasing an additional 250,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,257,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,331,000 after purchasing an additional 146,762 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NVO. DNB Markets lowered shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Danske cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

NVO stock opened at $95.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $224.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.45. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a one year low of $66.59 and a one year high of $117.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. The business had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.33% and a return on equity of 73.70%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

