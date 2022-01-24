CIBC Asset Management Inc Grows Holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 3.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,999,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,048,775,000 after purchasing an additional 327,428 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 0.6% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,457,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $520,349,000 after purchasing an additional 33,002 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.5% in the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,370,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $226,029,000 after acquiring an additional 467,125 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 4.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 859,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,989,000 after acquiring an additional 37,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 491.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,441,000 after acquiring an additional 587,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock opened at $67.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.49. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.70 and a beta of 1.69. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 1-year low of $66.33 and a 1-year high of $175.00.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.16 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 98.89% and a negative return on equity of 38.25%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.4 EPS for the current year.

RARE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

