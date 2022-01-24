Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,143 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TD Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.8% during the third quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 165,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,828,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 1,007,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,755,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 158.9% during the third quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 22,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,097,000 after purchasing an additional 14,087 shares in the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7,496.3% in the 3rd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 28,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,309,000 after buying an additional 28,036 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI opened at $220.91 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $237.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.66. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52-week low of $192.82 and a 52-week high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

