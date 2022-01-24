Barclays PLC Sells 34,605 Shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Barclays PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 17.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 162,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 34,605 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.21% of Hilltop worth $5,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hilltop by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,429,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $161,228,000 after purchasing an additional 737,275 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,246,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Hilltop by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 12,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,151,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Hilltop alerts:

NYSE HTH opened at $34.84 on Monday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.78 and a 1 year high of $39.60. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $35.73.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.33. Hilltop had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The firm had revenue of $473.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 9.28%.

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.36, for a total value of $353,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $110,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.