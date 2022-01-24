Barclays PLC Has $5.37 Million Stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,566 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of SiteOne Landscape Supply worth $5,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 406.7% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 80.2% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 155 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 48.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000.

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

Shares of SITE stock opened at $181.82 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.49 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $229.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $211.43. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $147.60 and a one year high of $260.00.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $936.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.95 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 24.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.35, for a total transaction of $4,270,992.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John T. Guthrie sold 8,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.76, for a total transaction of $2,088,823.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,061 shares of company stock worth $9,739,837 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SITE. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $205.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $165.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.88.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the distribution of commercial and residential landscape supplies. Its products include outdoor lighting, nursery, landscape supplies, fertilizers, turf protection products, grass seed, turf care equipment, and golf course accessories for green industry professionals.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.