Gerald Gilewicz Sells 7,500 Shares of Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Stock

Journey Energy Inc. (TSE:JOY) Senior Officer Gerald Gilewicz sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.70, for a total value of C$27,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,878 shares in the company, valued at C$480,548.60.

TSE:JOY opened at C$3.46 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.77. The stock has a market cap of C$164.44 million and a PE ratio of 1.32. Journey Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$0.27 and a 52 week high of C$3.96.

Get Journey Energy alerts:

Journey Energy (TSE:JOY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$33.08 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Journey Energy Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Journey Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in the province of Alberta, Canada. Its cash generating units comprise power generation, Pine Creek, Pembina, Matziwin, Herronton, Skiff, Gilby, Crystal, Cherhill, and Countess. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 50,004 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Journey Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Journey Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.