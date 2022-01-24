Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.
PubMatic stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
