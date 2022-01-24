Mukul Kumar Sells 8,300 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $209,907.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Mukul Kumar also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Mukul Kumar sold 8,300 shares of PubMatic stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total value of $289,006.00.

PubMatic stock opened at $23.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.81. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.61 and a 12 month high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $58.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.29 million. On average, research analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PUBM. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 661.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $687,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $590,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in PubMatic during the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PubMatic by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 609,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,808,000 after purchasing an additional 8,889 shares during the period. 18.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PUBM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.67.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

