CIBC Asset Management Inc Purchases 861 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 14.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,052 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 1.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,057 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $298,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of United States Steel during the second quarter valued at about $5,877,000. 67.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X opened at $19.25 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.73 and a 200 day moving average of $24.31. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. United States Steel had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 48.43%. United States Steel’s revenue for the quarter was up 154.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.21) EPS. Research analysts forecast that United States Steel Co. will post 14.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. This is an increase from United States Steel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.81%.

X has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of United States Steel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.27.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

