CIBC Asset Management Inc Takes $237,000 Position in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS)

CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIGS. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,156,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $171,202,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $173,974,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,420,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FIGS by 10,185.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,055,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,330,000 after buying an additional 2,035,224 shares during the period. 48.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FIGS opened at $20.96 on Monday. FIGS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $50.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.02.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. FIGS had a negative return on equity of 6.32% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The business had revenue of $102.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.75 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.79, for a total transaction of $116,076.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 177,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,767,547 in the last 90 days.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FIGS from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on FIGS from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.77.

FIGS Profile

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

