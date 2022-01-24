CIBC Asset Management Inc Has $234,000 Stock Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in MSA Safety were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MSA. Amundi acquired a new position in MSA Safety in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,665,000. State Street Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $260,039,000 after purchasing an additional 198,429 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in MSA Safety by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $188,931,000 after purchasing an additional 144,925 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in MSA Safety by 127.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 177,451 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in MSA Safety by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,846,000 after purchasing an additional 79,506 shares during the last quarter. 77.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get MSA Safety alerts:

MSA opened at $137.99 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.72 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $147.80. MSA Safety Incorporated has a 52-week low of $136.91 and a 52-week high of $172.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.15.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

In related news, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total transaction of $785,520.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total value of $4,021,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. 6.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MSA shares. Sidoti raised MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

MSA Safety Profile

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

Featured Article: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for MSA Safety Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSA Safety and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.