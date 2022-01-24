CIBC Asset Management Inc Raises Stock Position in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA)

CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Invitae were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVTA. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 15.0% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,124,589 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $486,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,091 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Invitae by 49.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,038,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $203,678,000 after acquiring an additional 2,001,513 shares during the period. Light Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Invitae in the second quarter worth approximately $60,777,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invitae by 72.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,198,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,169,000 after acquiring an additional 926,579 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Invitae by 34.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,259,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,930,000 after acquiring an additional 844,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Invitae alerts:

In other Invitae news, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of Invitae stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total value of $649,585.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $10.81 on Monday. Invitae Co. has a 52 week low of $10.75 and a 52 week high of $56.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 155.87%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.44.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.