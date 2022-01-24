Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by South Dakota Investment Council

South Dakota Investment Council lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,402,762 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,950 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.6% of South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Apple were worth $198,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Resources Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 92.6% in the 3rd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apple during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on Apple from $163.99 to $164.79 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $210.00 target price on Apple and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Apple from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

Shares of AAPL opened at $162.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $182.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.62 and its 200-day moving average is $155.28.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.