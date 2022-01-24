BlackRock Inc. Grows Holdings in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,009,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 509,479 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.25% of Upwork worth $360,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 69.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UPWK. began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Upwork from $65.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.82.

Shares of Upwork stock opened at $25.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.13. Upwork Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -100.68 and a beta of 1.87.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The company had revenue of $128.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $31,051.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Nelson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.78, for a total transaction of $228,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 251,302 shares of company stock valued at $11,579,068. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

