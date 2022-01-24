BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,422,043 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101,618 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 12.87% of Kontoor Brands worth $370,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 4.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,775,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,801,000 after buying an additional 236,341 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,778,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,312,000 after buying an additional 41,604 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,206,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,247,000 after buying an additional 8,719 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 26.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 981,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,366,000 after purchasing an additional 206,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 955,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,892,000 after purchasing an additional 14,014 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kontoor Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.20.

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $46.94 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.14 and its 200 day moving average is $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.48 and a 52-week high of $69.16.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $652.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

