BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,787,246 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 56,201 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.82% of Albany International worth $367,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AIN. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,992,279 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $177,831,000 after buying an additional 231,236 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Albany International during the 2nd quarter worth $7,483,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in Albany International by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 457,830 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,193,000 after buying an additional 78,008 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Albany International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,994,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Albany International by 3,547.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,880 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 56,293 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Albany International alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 11,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.21, for a total value of $1,029,078.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Daniel A. Halftermeyer sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.03, for a total value of $440,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 21,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,914,728. Insiders own 5.78% of the company’s stock.

Albany International stock opened at $83.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.14, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Albany International Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $65.14 and a fifty-two week high of $93.43.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The textile maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.76 million. Albany International had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 12.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This is a boost from Albany International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Albany International’s payout ratio is 23.20%.

Albany International Company Profile

Albany International Corp. engages in textiles and materials processing. It operates through the following segments: Machine Clothing and Albany Engineered Composites. The Machine Clothing segment supplies fabrics used in the manufacturing process in the pulp, corrugator, nonwovens, fiber cement, building products, and tannery and textile industries.

Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.