Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,968,772 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 42,573 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.76% of Crane worth $376,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 215.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 276,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,195,000 after buying an additional 135,567 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $9,784,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crane by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Crane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $281,000. Institutional investors own 70.47% of the company’s stock.

Crane stock opened at $99.59 on Monday. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.71.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. Crane had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 22.61%. The company had revenue of $833.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Crane Co. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crane news, Director James L. L Tullis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.71, for a total value of $209,420.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CR shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 3rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Friday, December 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crane has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.20.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

