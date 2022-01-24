American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Cut to $288.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price objective decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $295.00 to $288.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AMT. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Tower from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $298.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.73.

AMT opened at $244.76 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.34. The firm has a market cap of $111.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.50, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.37. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $303.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. American Tower’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that American Tower will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $1.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 101.09%.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 3,956 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $1,028,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,412 shares of company stock worth $2,234,295 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 72.9% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

