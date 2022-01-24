Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $28.44.

AVYA has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avaya from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Avaya from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd.

Get Avaya alerts:

In related news, EVP Stephen Spears sold 23,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.58, for a total value of $488,733.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Kevin Speed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $200,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 173,748 shares of company stock worth $3,699,784. Insiders own 2.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Avaya by 18.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,058,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,951 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Avaya by 67.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,090,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645,522 shares in the last quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd lifted its stake in Avaya by 7.0% during the second quarter. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd now owns 2,760,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,257,000 after purchasing an additional 180,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Avaya during the third quarter worth $53,532,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Avaya by 1.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,016 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Avaya stock opened at $17.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18. Avaya has a twelve month low of $17.11 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.46.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The company had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $738.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Avaya’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Avaya will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

See Also: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.