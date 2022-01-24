Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.14.

Several analysts have recently commented on OVV shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on Ovintiv from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in Ovintiv in the third quarter valued at $36,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ovintiv during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ovintiv by 481.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

OVV stock opened at $36.69 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.42. Ovintiv has a one year low of $15.51 and a one year high of $41.33.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. Ovintiv had a negative net margin of 8.50% and a positive return on equity of 29.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ovintiv will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently -24.67%.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

