Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 34.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 572,725 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 295,897 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.50% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 41,074 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 10,691 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 86.1% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 362,750 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $7,074,000 after purchasing an additional 167,795 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 69,592 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,716 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 105,023 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

In related news, VP Kurt B. Thaus sold 9,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total transaction of $183,762.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 14.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $19.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.18 and a fifty-two week high of $26.51. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.08. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.03). Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 2.48%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.31%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.20.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.