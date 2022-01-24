Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 1,273,430 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 71.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 511,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,273,430 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of Newell Brands worth $11,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $10,618,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2,379.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 444,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,984,000 after buying an additional 426,666 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 382,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,501,000 after buying an additional 10,312 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $367,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.7% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,904,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,330,000 after buying an additional 300,756 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL stock opened at $23.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.88. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newell Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.88.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

