Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 131,010 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.44% of Fulgent Genetics worth $11,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLGT. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 150.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 829 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Shares of Fulgent Genetics stock opened at $60.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.33. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.59 and a 12-month high of $189.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.45.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $2.63. The firm had revenue of $227.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.00 million. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 67.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, insider Hanlin Gao sold 311 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $29,700.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,669 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total transaction of $159,389.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,736 shares of company stock worth $350,066 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Featured Story: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.