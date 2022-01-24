Raymond James & Associates Decreases Holdings in Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Raymond James & Associates cut its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Natera were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NTRA. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $10,283,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Natera by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,336,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $265,316,000 after acquiring an additional 691,703 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,284,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Natera by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,047,889 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $459,558,000 after acquiring an additional 388,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in Natera in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,523,000. 96.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on Natera to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Natera in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NTRA opened at $62.74 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.02 and a 52 week high of $129.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.06. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.70 and a beta of 1.14.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by ($0.36). The business had revenue of $158.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.92 million. Natera had a negative net margin of 72.15% and a negative return on equity of 85.05%. The business’s revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 3,151 shares of Natera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $289,860.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 6,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.64, for a total value of $769,237.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,568 shares of company stock valued at $13,042,208. Corporate insiders own 10.86% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc is a diagnostics company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of genetic testing services. It provides Panorama non-invasive prenatal test (NIPT), Vistara, horizon carrier screening (HCS), spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis, Anora products of conception (POC) and non-invasive paternity testing (PAT).

