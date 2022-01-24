Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 9,532 Shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 198,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,532 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.79% of NexPoint Residential Trust worth $12,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 11,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.6% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 39,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 4.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 85,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,683,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXRT opened at $78.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.77 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.13 and a 1 year high of $84.54.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.82). NexPoint Residential Trust had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a negative net margin of 9.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is an increase from NexPoint Residential Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. NexPoint Residential Trust’s payout ratio is presently -192.40%.

NXRT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on NexPoint Residential Trust from $79.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. B. Riley reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.50.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

