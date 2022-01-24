BlackRock Inc. Sells 321,184 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

BlackRock Inc. decreased its position in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,436,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 321,184 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 12.69% of PROG worth $354,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRG. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PROG by 86.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PROG during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $105,000. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PROG by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of PROG in the second quarter valued at $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on PRG shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of PROG from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens cut shares of PROG from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of PROG from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.80.

Shares of PRG opened at $37.91 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.79 and its 200-day moving average is $44.77. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.68 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $650.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.38 million. PROG had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 27.36%. The company’s revenue was down 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PROG

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

