BlackRock Inc. Has $346.49 Million Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,259,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,512 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 15.31% of American Assets Trust worth $346,491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 1.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,632,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $98,169,000 after purchasing an additional 40,945 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,175,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Assets Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 15.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 21,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAT opened at $35.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $40.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.15, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.23.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 307.69%.

AAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.49 per share, with a total value of $27,291.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 12,057 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $36.48 per share, for a total transaction of $439,839.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 124,229 shares of company stock worth $4,530,581. 33.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

