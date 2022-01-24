BlackRock Inc. Has $351.19 Million Stock Position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,566,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216,781 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 8.35% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $351,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,237,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,363,000 after purchasing an additional 382,610 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 4.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,672,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,916,000 after purchasing an additional 63,697 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,525,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,681,000 after purchasing an additional 97,241 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 5.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,308,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,496,000 after purchasing an additional 66,775 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,023,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,468,000 after purchasing an additional 17,179 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Daniel K. Mcmahon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total value of $1,269,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Eckel sold 63,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.68, for a total value of $3,906,379.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of HASI opened at $38.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 22.80 and a quick ratio of 22.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.80 and a 52-week high of $69.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.84.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 42.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 128.44%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

Featured Article: Trading Halts Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.