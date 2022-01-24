SG Americas Securities LLC Takes Position in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 23,275 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $943,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Container Store Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,166,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Container Store Group by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 135,436 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 11,055 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in The Container Store Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. 84.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCS opened at $9.79 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.25 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $495.82 million, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.14.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.22. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 28.25% and a net margin of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $275.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TCS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Container Store Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet raised The Container Store Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th.

The Container Store Group Profile

The Container Store Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of storage and organization products and solutions. It operates through The Container Store and Elfa segments. The Container Store segment consists of retail stores, website and call center, as well as installation and organizational services business.

