Entergy (NYSE:ETR) PT Lowered to $105.00 at Morgan Stanley

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ETR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $117.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entergy presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $115.17.

NYSE ETR opened at $109.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 0.63. Entergy has a one year low of $85.78 and a one year high of $115.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by ($0.05). Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entergy will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.27%.

In other news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in Entergy by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Entergy by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. 89.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Entergy

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

